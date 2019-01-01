QQQ
Epsilon Healthcare Ltd is a diversified global healthcare and pharmaceuticals company. It owns number of medicinal cannabis assets including the cannabis manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere, the Tetra Health clinic, and the Medimar Platform an end to end ecommerce solution for nutraceuticals and cannabis. EPN additionally operates a turn-key cannabis cultivation solutions provider based in Vancouver, Canada.

Epsilon Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Epsilon Healthcare (HDRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Epsilon Healthcare (OTCPK: HDRPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Epsilon Healthcare's (HDRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Epsilon Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Epsilon Healthcare (HDRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Epsilon Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Epsilon Healthcare (HDRPF)?

A

The stock price for Epsilon Healthcare (OTCPK: HDRPF) is $0.235 last updated Tue Mar 02 2021 14:31:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Epsilon Healthcare (HDRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Epsilon Healthcare.

Q

When is Epsilon Healthcare (OTCPK:HDRPF) reporting earnings?

A

Epsilon Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Epsilon Healthcare (HDRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Epsilon Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Epsilon Healthcare (HDRPF) operate in?

A

Epsilon Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.