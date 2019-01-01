Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd is a leisure company focused on theme parks. The company operates several theme parks in China with ocean, adventure, and water themes. In addition to theme parks, Haichang owns ancillary commercial properties adjacent to its theme parks that offer complementary services. The company's theme parks and surrounding properties provide rides, sightseeing, entertainment, dining, and shopping. Ocean-themed parks, the style in which Haichang themes most of its parks, focus on marine animal breeding and conservation. Its segments include Park Operations and Property Development. Nearly all of its revenues come from Mainland China.