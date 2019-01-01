Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC provides retail and corporate banking services in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia. It also provides pension asset management and insurance services in Kazakhstan. Its business includes allotting loans and guarantees, attracting deposits, trading in securities and foreign currencies, executing transfers, cash, and payment card operations and rendering other banking services to its customers. It operates its business through various divisions such as retail banking, corporate banking, SME banking, and others. Other represents capital market services, insurance services, and documentary operations with guarantees issued and commercial letters of credit.