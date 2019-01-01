QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
279.4K/94K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
5.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
96.4M
Outstanding
Grizzly Discoveries Inc is an early-stage commodity exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash and diamonds on properties in Alberta, and various types of metals on properties in British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Robocop and Greenwood Project.

Grizzly Discoveries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Grizzly Discoveries (GZDIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grizzly Discoveries (OTCQB: GZDIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grizzly Discoveries's (GZDIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grizzly Discoveries.

Q

What is the target price for Grizzly Discoveries (GZDIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grizzly Discoveries

Q

Current Stock Price for Grizzly Discoveries (GZDIF)?

A

The stock price for Grizzly Discoveries (OTCQB: GZDIF) is $0.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grizzly Discoveries (GZDIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grizzly Discoveries.

Q

When is Grizzly Discoveries (OTCQB:GZDIF) reporting earnings?

A

Grizzly Discoveries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grizzly Discoveries (GZDIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grizzly Discoveries.

Q

What sector and industry does Grizzly Discoveries (GZDIF) operate in?

A

Grizzly Discoveries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.