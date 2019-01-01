QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
2.76 - 2.76
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.4K
Div / Yield
0.58/20.91%
52 Wk
2.01 - 3.16
Mkt Cap
589.9M
Payout Ratio
52.53
Open
2.76
P/E
12.6
EPS
0
Shares
213.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd is a holding company, which is primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration and production. It mainly operates in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and Others. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment consists of the Shaikan, Ber Bahr blocks, and the Erbil office, which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of oil.

Analyst Ratings

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCPK: GUKYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gulf Keystone Petroleum's (GUKYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gulf Keystone Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF)?

A

The stock price for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCPK: GUKYF) is $2.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:56:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulf Keystone Petroleum.

Q

When is Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCPK:GUKYF) reporting earnings?

A

Gulf Keystone Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gulf Keystone Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF) operate in?

A

Gulf Keystone Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.