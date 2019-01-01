QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
33.2M/63M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
15.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
1.17
EPS
0
Shares
12.2B
Outstanding
Global Technologies Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space, and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets.

Analyst Ratings

Global Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Technologies (GTLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Technologies (OTCPK: GTLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Technologies's (GTLL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Global Technologies (GTLL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Technologies (GTLL)?

A

The stock price for Global Technologies (OTCPK: GTLL) is $0.0013 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Technologies (GTLL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Technologies.

Q

When is Global Technologies (OTCPK:GTLL) reporting earnings?

A

Global Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Technologies (GTLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Technologies (GTLL) operate in?

A

Global Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.