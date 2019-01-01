QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Golden State Bancorp is a state chartered commercial lending institution specializing in residential/commercial real estate construction and mini-perm lending, and a full array of consumer loans.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golden State Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden State Bancorp (GSBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden State Bancorp (OTCPK: GSBX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden State Bancorp's (GSBX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden State Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Golden State Bancorp (GSBX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden State Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden State Bancorp (GSBX)?

A

The stock price for Golden State Bancorp (OTCPK: GSBX) is $17 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:10:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden State Bancorp (GSBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden State Bancorp.

Q

When is Golden State Bancorp (OTCPK:GSBX) reporting earnings?

A

Golden State Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden State Bancorp (GSBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden State Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden State Bancorp (GSBX) operate in?

A

Golden State Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.