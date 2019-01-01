QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.48
Mkt Cap
4.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
30.7M
Outstanding
Australian Goldfields Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company delivers a sizeable prospective gold footprint, comprising seven tenements split up into five distinct projects Cuprite West & East, Beatons River, Tyche, Fortuna & Nortia in the Pilbara region.

Australian Goldfields Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Australian Goldfields (GRXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Australian Goldfields (OTCPK: GRXXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Australian Goldfields's (GRXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Australian Goldfields.

Q

What is the target price for Australian Goldfields (GRXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Australian Goldfields

Q

Current Stock Price for Australian Goldfields (GRXXF)?

A

The stock price for Australian Goldfields (OTCPK: GRXXF) is $0.14413 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:20:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Australian Goldfields (GRXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Australian Goldfields.

Q

When is Australian Goldfields (OTCPK:GRXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Australian Goldfields does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Australian Goldfields (GRXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Australian Goldfields.

Q

What sector and industry does Australian Goldfields (GRXXF) operate in?

A

Australian Goldfields is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.