Greencastle Resources Ltd is the Canada-based based company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious metals. The company's gold and base metal properties are at the exploration stage. The company operates through four business segments namely, Investments in private and public companies comprises of its investment in marketable securities and investment in private companies; Mining comprises of mining interests in various properties; Oil and gas segment, Drones segment which also contributes a major part of revenue, and Mining segment. Most of its revenue is earned through the Canadian market.

Greencastle Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greencastle Resources (GRSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greencastle Resources (OTCPK: GRSFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greencastle Resources's (GRSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greencastle Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Greencastle Resources (GRSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greencastle Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Greencastle Resources (GRSFF)?

A

The stock price for Greencastle Resources (OTCPK: GRSFF) is $0.08743 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:43:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greencastle Resources (GRSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greencastle Resources.

Q

When is Greencastle Resources (OTCPK:GRSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Greencastle Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greencastle Resources (GRSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greencastle Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Greencastle Resources (GRSFF) operate in?

A

Greencastle Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.