Greencastle Resources Ltd is the Canada-based based company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious metals. The company's gold and base metal properties are at the exploration stage. The company operates through four business segments namely, Investments in private and public companies comprises of its investment in marketable securities and investment in private companies; Mining comprises of mining interests in various properties; Oil and gas segment, Drones segment which also contributes a major part of revenue, and Mining segment. Most of its revenue is earned through the Canadian market.