Range
75.3 - 75.3
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.51/1.81%
52 Wk
83.8 - 111.13
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
46.82
Open
75.3
P/E
27.75
EPS
0.61
Shares
31.4M
Outstanding
Gerresheimer AG provides specialty glass and plastic products to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The firm operates in three segments: plastics and devices, primary packaging glass and advanced technologies. The plastics and devices segment sells products for drug administration, including insulin pens, inhalers, prefillable syringes, and plastic packaging for medications. The primary packaging glass segment produces glass packaging products for drugs and cosmetics, such as injection vials, cartridges, and jars. The advanced technologies segment develops and manufactures intelligent drug delivery systems. Gerresheimer generates the majority of its revenue in Europe, with sales in Germany contributing the largest proportion of any country.

Gerresheimer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gerresheimer (GRRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gerresheimer (OTCPK: GRRMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gerresheimer's (GRRMF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Gerresheimer (GRRMF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Gerresheimer (GRRMF)?

A

The stock price for Gerresheimer (OTCPK: GRRMF) is $75.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:44:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gerresheimer (GRRMF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is Gerresheimer (OTCPK:GRRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Gerresheimer (GRRMF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Gerresheimer (GRRMF) operate in?

A

Gerresheimer is in the sector and industry.