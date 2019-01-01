Gerresheimer AG provides specialty glass and plastic products to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The firm operates in three segments: plastics and devices, primary packaging glass and advanced technologies. The plastics and devices segment sells products for drug administration, including insulin pens, inhalers, prefillable syringes, and plastic packaging for medications. The primary packaging glass segment produces glass packaging products for drugs and cosmetics, such as injection vials, cartridges, and jars. The advanced technologies segment develops and manufactures intelligent drug delivery systems. Gerresheimer generates the majority of its revenue in Europe, with sales in Germany contributing the largest proportion of any country.