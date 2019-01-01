QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.2K
Div / Yield
0.03/5.55%
52 Wk
0.35 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
598.9M
Payout Ratio
10.12
Open
-
P/E
2.43
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grange Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources and iron ore mining operations. Its projects include the Southdown Magnetite and associated Pellet Plant Projects. The Group has two reportable segments: Exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources and iron ore mining operations; and Development and construction of housing units. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the sales of iron ore products in China followed by Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Grange Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grange Resources (GRRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grange Resources (OTCPK: GRRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grange Resources's (GRRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grange Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Grange Resources (GRRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grange Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Grange Resources (GRRLF)?

A

The stock price for Grange Resources (OTCPK: GRRLF) is $0.5175 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 20:56:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grange Resources (GRRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grange Resources.

Q

When is Grange Resources (OTCPK:GRRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Grange Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grange Resources (GRRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grange Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Grange Resources (GRRLF) operate in?

A

Grange Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.