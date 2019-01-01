QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.06 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
10.1K/156.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
10.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
163.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
G6 Materials Corp is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other advanced materials. The company's products include high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, fine organic chemicals, and conductive adhesives.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

G6 Materials Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy G6 Materials (GPHBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of G6 Materials (OTCQB: GPHBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are G6 Materials's (GPHBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for G6 Materials.

Q

What is the target price for G6 Materials (GPHBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for G6 Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for G6 Materials (GPHBF)?

A

The stock price for G6 Materials (OTCQB: GPHBF) is $0.0655 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:54:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does G6 Materials (GPHBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for G6 Materials.

Q

When is G6 Materials (OTCQB:GPHBF) reporting earnings?

A

G6 Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is G6 Materials (GPHBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for G6 Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does G6 Materials (GPHBF) operate in?

A

G6 Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.