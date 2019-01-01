QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
879.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
5.7M
Outstanding
Go Metals Corp is an exploration company engaged in the development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its properties include Monster in Yukon and HSP in Quebec.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Go Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Go Metals (GOCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Go Metals (OTCPK: GOCOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Go Metals's (GOCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Go Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Go Metals (GOCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Go Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Go Metals (GOCOF)?

A

The stock price for Go Metals (OTCPK: GOCOF) is $0.153 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:23:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Go Metals (GOCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Go Metals.

Q

When is Go Metals (OTCPK:GOCOF) reporting earnings?

A

Go Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Go Metals (GOCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Go Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Go Metals (GOCOF) operate in?

A

Go Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.