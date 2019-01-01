Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd is a state-controlled producer of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, and auto parts. The company's activities are broadly classified into two segments; the Vehicles and Related Operations segment, and the Others segment. It engages in the production and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, offering finance and insurance as well as investing business. The firm's operations are spread across Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its vehicles segment generates a majority of the revenues for the company. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.