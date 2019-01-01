QQQ
Genfit SA is a biotechnology company focused on metabolic and inflammatory diseases, with a particular focus on the liver and gastroenterology. The company's research and development activity relies on its expertise in modulating gene expression through nuclear receptors. Genfit utilizes acquisitions, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements in order to fund the further development of its products. The company conducts clinical trials in a variety of European and North American countries when advancing through stages of development.

Genfit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genfit (GNFTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genfit (OTCEM: GNFTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genfit's (GNFTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genfit.

Q

What is the target price for Genfit (GNFTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genfit

Q

Current Stock Price for Genfit (GNFTF)?

A

The stock price for Genfit (OTCEM: GNFTF) is $5 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 14:31:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genfit (GNFTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genfit.

Q

When is Genfit (OTCEM:GNFTF) reporting earnings?

A

Genfit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genfit (GNFTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genfit.

Q

What sector and industry does Genfit (GNFTF) operate in?

A

Genfit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.