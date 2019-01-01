Greencore Group (OTC:GNCGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Greencore Group
Greencore Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Greencore Group (OTCPK: GNCGY) was reported by HSBC on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GNCGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Greencore Group (OTCPK: GNCGY) was provided by HSBC, and Greencore Group upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Greencore Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Greencore Group was filed on February 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Greencore Group (GNCGY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Greencore Group (GNCGY) is trading at is $5.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.