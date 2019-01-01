QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Glorious Property Holdings Ltd is a national property developer in China. It focuses on the development and sales of large-scale properties in key economic areas such as Shanghai region, Yangtze river delta, Pan bohai rim, and Northeast China. The firm develops residential and commercial properties and also involves in property management. It has presently projects in cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Wuxi, Suzhou, Nanjing, Nantong, Hefei, Harbin, Changchun, Shenyang, and Dalian. The company generates maximum revenue from the Shanghai region.

Analyst Ratings

