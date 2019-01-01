Glori Energy (OTC:GLRI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Glori Energy
Glori Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Glori Energy (OTCEM: GLRI) was reported by FBR Capital on August 21, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting GLRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 833233.33% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Glori Energy (OTCEM: GLRI) was provided by FBR Capital, and Glori Energy maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Glori Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Glori Energy was filed on August 21, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 21, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Glori Energy (GLRI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.50 to $2.50. The current price Glori Energy (GLRI) is trading at is $0.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.