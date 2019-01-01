Comments

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF

GLOWNASDAQ
$25.05
0.271.08%
Sector
Unknown
Region
US
AUM
2.48M
VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ: GLOW) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$25.13
High$25.13
52 Wk High25.84
AUM2.48M
Dividend$0.09
Ex-Div DateJul 10, 2024
Volume5.1K
Market Cap-
Mgmt Fee0.52%
P/E Ratio-
Prev. Close$24.78
Low$25.01
52 Wk Low24.78
Shares Out-
Yield0.35%
Div. FreqU
Avg. Volume Daily1.19K
Beta-
Avg. Expense Ratio0.71%
P/B Ratio-

FAQ

Q

How do I buy VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF.

Q

What is the forecast for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW)?

A

The stock price for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ: GLOW) is $25.0463 last updated July 26, 2024 at 4:15 PM EDT.

Q

Does VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF.

Q

When is VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW) reporting earnings?

A

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF.

ETF Details
SectorUnknown
Category-
Investment StyleLarge Cap Blend
Fund InceptionJun 21, 2024
Managers
Jacob Buchanan
Ty Peebles
Ned Durden
Fritz Porter
Definition-
Investment Policy
The Fund, under normal circumstances, has a policy to invest at least 80% of its assets in the shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in equity securities. The Funds investments in an ETF will count toward its 80% policy to the extent that, at the time of purchase of the shares of the ETF, the ETF has a policy to invest 80% or more of its assets in equity securities.