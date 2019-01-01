VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ: GLOW) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$25.13
|High
|$25.13
|52 Wk High
|25.84
|AUM
|2.48M
|Dividend
|$0.09
|Ex-Div Date
|Jul 10, 2024
|Volume
|5.1K
|Market Cap
|-
|Mgmt Fee
|0.52%
|P/E Ratio
|-
|Prev. Close
|$24.78
|Low
|$25.01
|52 Wk Low
|24.78
|Shares Out
|-
|Yield
|0.35%
|Div. Freq
|U
|Avg. Volume Daily
|1.19K
|Beta
|-
|Avg. Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|P/B Ratio
|-
The stock price for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ: GLOW) is $25.0463 last updated July 26, 2024 at 4:15 PM EDT.
|Sector
|Unknown
|Category
|-
|Investment Style
|Large Cap Blend
|Fund Inception
|Jun 21, 2024
|Managers
Jacob Buchanan
Ty Peebles
Ned Durden
Fritz Porter
|Definition
|-