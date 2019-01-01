Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLIU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Globalink Investment
No Data
Globalink Investment Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Globalink Investment (GLLIU)?
There is no price target for Globalink Investment
What is the most recent analyst rating for Globalink Investment (GLLIU)?
There is no analyst for Globalink Investment
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Globalink Investment (GLLIU)?
There is no next analyst rating for Globalink Investment
Is the Analyst Rating Globalink Investment (GLLIU) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Globalink Investment
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.