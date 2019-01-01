QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
3.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
38.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GLG Life Tech Corp is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of refined forms of stevia and monk fruit. It operates through a single segment of Natural Sweeteners Products. Some of its brands are RebPure, TasteBoost, BevSweet, BakeZeroCal, and GoZero. The company's geographical segments are China and North America, of which the majority of its revenue comes from North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GLG Life Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GLG Life Tech (OTCPK: GLGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GLG Life Tech's (GLGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GLG Life Tech.

Q

What is the target price for GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GLG Life Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for GLG Life Tech (GLGLF)?

A

The stock price for GLG Life Tech (OTCPK: GLGLF) is $0.0923 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:37:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GLG Life Tech.

Q

When is GLG Life Tech (OTCPK:GLGLF) reporting earnings?

A

GLG Life Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GLG Life Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) operate in?

A

GLG Life Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.