You can purchase shares of Globaltech Holdings (OTCEM: GLBH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Globaltech Holdings.
There is no analysis for Globaltech Holdings
The stock price for Globaltech Holdings (OTCEM: GLBH) is $0.033 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 19:10:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Globaltech Holdings.
Globaltech Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Globaltech Holdings.
Globaltech Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.