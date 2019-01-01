QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Globaltech Holdings Inc is a United States based management and holding company for real and intellectual properties and strategic partnerships in various markets. It provides software solutions in the fields of cyber security and data management. The company derives a majority of the revenue from the sales of software products.

Analyst Ratings

Globaltech Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Globaltech Holdings (GLBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Globaltech Holdings (OTCEM: GLBH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Globaltech Holdings's (GLBH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Globaltech Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Globaltech Holdings (GLBH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Globaltech Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Globaltech Holdings (GLBH)?

A

The stock price for Globaltech Holdings (OTCEM: GLBH) is $0.033 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 19:10:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Globaltech Holdings (GLBH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globaltech Holdings.

Q

When is Globaltech Holdings (OTCEM:GLBH) reporting earnings?

A

Globaltech Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Globaltech Holdings (GLBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Globaltech Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Globaltech Holdings (GLBH) operate in?

A

Globaltech Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.