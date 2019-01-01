QQQ
Range
0.77 - 1.77
Vol / Avg.
2.6K/8.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 4.95
Mkt Cap
90.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.77
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
51.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Guskin Gold Corp is an early-stage development company focusing on the acquisition and exploration of gold properties and the development of gold mining operations in the Republic of Ghana. It holds an interest in the Kukuom Gold project.

Guskin Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guskin Gold (GKIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guskin Gold (OTCQB: GKIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guskin Gold's (GKIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guskin Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Guskin Gold (GKIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guskin Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Guskin Gold (GKIN)?

A

The stock price for Guskin Gold (OTCQB: GKIN) is $1.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:29:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guskin Gold (GKIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guskin Gold.

Q

When is Guskin Gold (OTCQB:GKIN) reporting earnings?

A

Guskin Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guskin Gold (GKIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guskin Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Guskin Gold (GKIN) operate in?

A

Guskin Gold is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.