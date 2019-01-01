Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 (NYSE:GJR), Dividends

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.