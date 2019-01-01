ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1
(NYSE:GJR)
23.46
-0.54[-2.25%]
At close: Jun 2

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 (NYSE:GJR), Dividends

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.85%

Annual Dividend

$0.6531

Last Dividend

Jul 13, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 (GJR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on July 16, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 (GJR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 (GJR). The last dividend payout was on July 16, 2018 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 (GJR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 (GJR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on July 16, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 (NYSE:GJR)?
A

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities, Series 2006-1 (GJR) was $0.05 and was paid out next on July 16, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.