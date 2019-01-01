Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS (SM) Trust for Dominion Resources, Inc. Securities, Series 2005-6, Floating Rate Structured Repackaged Asset-Backed Trust Securities (STRATS) Certificates (NYSE:GJP), Guidance and Forecast

Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS (SM) Trust for Dominion Resources, Inc. Securities, Series 2005-6, Floating Rate Structured Repackaged Asset-Backed Trust Securities (STRATS) Certificates in recent months.
