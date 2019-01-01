Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd is engaged in providing brokerage services, corporate finance, asset management services, and loans and financing services. Its segments include Institutional finance-Institutional investor services, Institutional finance-Investment banking, Personal finance, Investment management, International business, and Other. The company derives the majority of its revenue from Institutional investor services segment that primarily includes institution brokerage, stock-pledged financing and securities repurchase and research services to institutional investors, as well as investment trading in equities, derivative financial instruments, and FICC.