There is no Press for this Ticker
Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd is engaged in providing brokerage services, corporate finance, asset management services, and loans and financing services. Its segments include Institutional finance-Institutional investor services, Institutional finance-Investment banking, Personal finance, Investment management, International business, and Other. The company derives the majority of its revenue from Institutional investor services segment that primarily includes institution brokerage, stock-pledged financing and securities repurchase and research services to institutional investors, as well as investment trading in equities, derivative financial instruments, and FICC.

Analyst Ratings

