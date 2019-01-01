Grifols (OTC:GIFLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Grifols using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Grifols Questions & Answers
When is Grifols (OTCPK:GIFLF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Grifols
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Grifols (OTCPK:GIFLF)?
There are no earnings for Grifols
What were Grifols’s (OTCPK:GIFLF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Grifols
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.