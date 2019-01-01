QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
4M
4M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
32.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GGX Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is involved in the industrial metals and minerals business sector. Its activities consist of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company has one project known as Gold Drop. It explores for gold, Tellurium, and silver properties.


GGX Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GGX Gold (GGXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GGX Gold (OTCQB: GGXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GGX Gold's (GGXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GGX Gold.

Q

What is the target price for GGX Gold (GGXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GGX Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for GGX Gold (GGXXF)?

A

The stock price for GGX Gold (OTCQB: GGXXF) is $0.1221 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 16:26:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GGX Gold (GGXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GGX Gold.

Q

When is GGX Gold (OTCQB:GGXXF) reporting earnings?

A

GGX Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GGX Gold (GGXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GGX Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does GGX Gold (GGXXF) operate in?

A

GGX Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.