Range
0.37 - 0.41
Vol / Avg.
291K/68.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 0.63
Mkt Cap
35.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.39
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
95.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Getchell Gold Corp is a resource company committed to responsible exploration focused on gold and copper in Nevada. The company's projects are Fondaway canyon, Star, Dixie comstock and Hot spings peak projects.

Getchell Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Getchell Gold (GGLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Getchell Gold (OTCQB: GGLDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Getchell Gold's (GGLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Getchell Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Getchell Gold (GGLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Getchell Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Getchell Gold (GGLDF)?

A

The stock price for Getchell Gold (OTCQB: GGLDF) is $0.3745 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:31:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Getchell Gold (GGLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Getchell Gold.

Q

When is Getchell Gold (OTCQB:GGLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Getchell Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Getchell Gold (GGLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Getchell Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Getchell Gold (GGLDF) operate in?

A

Getchell Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.