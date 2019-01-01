QQQ
Range
0.25 - 0.29
Vol / Avg.
6.2K/25.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
33.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
121.5M
Outstanding
Garibaldi Resources Corp is a Canada based exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company's projects in Mexico include the La Patilla, King projects, the Red Lion project, the Grizzly project, the Tora Tora project, Golden Bear, and the Black Gold project, among others.

Garibaldi Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Garibaldi Resources (GGIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Garibaldi Resources (OTCPK: GGIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Garibaldi Resources's (GGIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Garibaldi Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Garibaldi Resources (GGIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Garibaldi Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Garibaldi Resources (GGIFF)?

A

The stock price for Garibaldi Resources (OTCPK: GGIFF) is $0.27504 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:54:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Garibaldi Resources (GGIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Garibaldi Resources.

Q

When is Garibaldi Resources (OTCPK:GGIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Garibaldi Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Garibaldi Resources (GGIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Garibaldi Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Garibaldi Resources (GGIFF) operate in?

A

Garibaldi Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.