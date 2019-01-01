QQQ
Range
0.13 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/90.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
21.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
158.1M
Outstanding
GFG Resources Inc is a precious metals exploration company. Its principal business is to acquire, explore, and develop interests in exploration and evaluation assets. The company holds an interest in the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Property which is located southwest of Casper in Central Wyoming, U.S., and Pen Gold and Dore Gold Projects located in Ontario, Canada.

GFG Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GFG Resources (GFGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GFG Resources (OTCQB: GFGSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GFG Resources's (GFGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GFG Resources.

Q

What is the target price for GFG Resources (GFGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GFG Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for GFG Resources (GFGSF)?

A

The stock price for GFG Resources (OTCQB: GFGSF) is $0.1349 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:47:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GFG Resources (GFGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GFG Resources.

Q

When is GFG Resources (OTCQB:GFGSF) reporting earnings?

A

GFG Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GFG Resources (GFGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GFG Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does GFG Resources (GFGSF) operate in?

A

GFG Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.