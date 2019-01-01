ñol

Genting
(OTCPK:GEBHY)
6.10
0.42[7.39%]
At close: Jun 2
5.78
-0.3200[-5.25%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low5.73 - 6.1
52 Week High/Low4.74 - 11
Open / Close5.89 / 6.1
Float / Outstanding- / 770.1M
Vol / Avg.32K / 6.2K
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.66
Div / Yield0.13/2.22%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float-

Genting (OTC:GEBHY), Dividends

Genting issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Genting generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.84%

Annual Dividend

$0.2051

Last Dividend

Sep 18, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Genting Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Genting (GEBHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genting. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on October 22, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Genting (GEBHY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genting (GEBHY). The last dividend payout was on October 22, 2018 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Genting (GEBHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genting (GEBHY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on October 22, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Genting (OTCPK:GEBHY)?
A

Genting has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Genting (GEBHY) was $0.10 and was paid out next on October 22, 2018.

