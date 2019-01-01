QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
4.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
445.3M
Outstanding
Radiko Holdings Corp through its subsidiaries, is engaged in cannabis product manufacturing and distributing. The group generates revenue from licensing fees, royalties and agreements with companies who distribute and sell products in the Cannabis Industry, as well from the direct sale of merchandise such as clothing, paraphernalia, posters, and other products. Its other brands include La Vida Verde, Blank Brand, and Skunk Feather.

Radiko Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Radiko Holdings (GEATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Radiko Holdings (OTCEM: GEATF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Radiko Holdings's (GEATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Radiko Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Radiko Holdings (GEATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Radiko Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Radiko Holdings (GEATF)?

A

The stock price for Radiko Holdings (OTCEM: GEATF) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 16:41:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Radiko Holdings (GEATF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Radiko Holdings.

Q

When is Radiko Holdings (OTCEM:GEATF) reporting earnings?

A

Radiko Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Radiko Holdings (GEATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Radiko Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Radiko Holdings (GEATF) operate in?

A

Radiko Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.