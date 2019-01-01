QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.11 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
10K/67.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
15M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
130.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Granite Creek Copper Ltd is a Vancouver-based, public exploration company. It is in the business of acquiring and carrying out exploration on mineral properties, especially those with precious metals potential, to establish a mineable mineral resource. The company primarily explores for gold and other mineral deposits. Granite Creek holds an interest in the Stu Copper-Gold Project located in the Minto Copper District of Canada's Yukon Territory.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Granite Creek Copper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Granite Creek Copper (GCXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Granite Creek Copper (OTCQB: GCXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Granite Creek Copper's (GCXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Granite Creek Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Granite Creek Copper (GCXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Granite Creek Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Granite Creek Copper (GCXXF)?

A

The stock price for Granite Creek Copper (OTCQB: GCXXF) is $0.1146 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:28:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Granite Creek Copper (GCXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Granite Creek Copper.

Q

When is Granite Creek Copper (OTCQB:GCXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Granite Creek Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Granite Creek Copper (GCXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Granite Creek Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Granite Creek Copper (GCXXF) operate in?

A

Granite Creek Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.