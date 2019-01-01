QQQ
Range
15 - 15
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.87/5.72%
52 Wk
2.36 - 19
Mkt Cap
7.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15
P/E
1.79
Shares
522K
Outstanding
Foxby Corp is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's objective is to grow capital by investment in securities of any type. The company may invest in equity and fixed income securities across the US and international markets, including securities convertible into common stock and debt securities, closed-end funds, and mutual funds.

Foxby Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foxby (FXBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foxby (OTCPK: FXBY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Foxby's (FXBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Foxby.

Q

What is the target price for Foxby (FXBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Foxby

Q

Current Stock Price for Foxby (FXBY)?

A

The stock price for Foxby (OTCPK: FXBY) is $15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:37:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foxby (FXBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 13, 2012.

Q

When is Foxby (OTCPK:FXBY) reporting earnings?

A

Foxby does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Foxby (FXBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foxby.

Q

What sector and industry does Foxby (FXBY) operate in?

A

Foxby is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.