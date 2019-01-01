|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Foxby (OTCPK: FXBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Foxby.
There is no analysis for Foxby
The stock price for Foxby (OTCPK: FXBY) is $15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:37:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 13, 2012.
Foxby does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Foxby.
Foxby is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.