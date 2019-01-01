QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
36.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
74.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fireweed Zinc Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets. The company's project is the Macmillan Pass Project which includes the Tom and Jason claims and zinc-lead-silver deposits, the Nidd claims and large blocks of adjacent claims in Yukon, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fireweed Zinc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fireweed Zinc (OTCQB: FWEDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fireweed Zinc's (FWEDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fireweed Zinc.

Q

What is the target price for Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fireweed Zinc

Q

Current Stock Price for Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF)?

A

The stock price for Fireweed Zinc (OTCQB: FWEDF) is $0.491 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:48:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fireweed Zinc.

Q

When is Fireweed Zinc (OTCQB:FWEDF) reporting earnings?

A

Fireweed Zinc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fireweed Zinc.

Q

What sector and industry does Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF) operate in?

A

Fireweed Zinc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.