QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.49 - 0.52
Vol / Avg.
28.7K/36.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.5 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
34.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
67.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fosterville South Exploration Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in and to the Central Victoria Properties which are exploration stage properties comprised of the Lauriston Gold Project, the Golden Mountain Project, the Providence Project and other exploration license applications filed with the state of Victoria, in the south east area of Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fosterville South Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fosterville South (FSXLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fosterville South (OTCQX: FSXLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fosterville South's (FSXLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fosterville South.

Q

What is the target price for Fosterville South (FSXLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fosterville South

Q

Current Stock Price for Fosterville South (FSXLF)?

A

The stock price for Fosterville South (OTCQX: FSXLF) is $0.5045 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fosterville South (FSXLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fosterville South.

Q

When is Fosterville South (OTCQX:FSXLF) reporting earnings?

A

Fosterville South does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fosterville South (FSXLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fosterville South.

Q

What sector and industry does Fosterville South (FSXLF) operate in?

A

Fosterville South is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.