You can purchase shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fisker’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO).
The latest price target for Fisker (NYSE: FSR) was reported by Barclays on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting FSR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.09% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is $10.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fisker.
Fisker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fisker.
Fisker is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.