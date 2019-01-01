QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.5 - 11.59
Vol / Avg.
8.9M/8.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 31.96
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
296.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 5:45PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 3:51PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 1:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 2:46PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 12:01PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Fisker Inc is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. The company is an e-mobility service provider with sustainable vehicles.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.470-0.470 0.0000
REV10.000K41.000K31.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fisker Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fisker (FSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fisker's (FSR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fisker (FSR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fisker (NYSE: FSR) was reported by Barclays on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting FSR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.09% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fisker (FSR)?

A

The stock price for Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is $10.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fisker (FSR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fisker.

Q

When is Fisker (NYSE:FSR) reporting earnings?

A

Fisker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Fisker (FSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fisker.

Q

What sector and industry does Fisker (FSR) operate in?

A

Fisker is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.