There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Fusion Pharm Inc is engaged in commercializing its patent pending PharmPods line of hydroponic cultivation systems. Its PharmPods are used for agricultural cultivation by urban farming companies and other specialty growers. Pharmpods are constructed of standard ISO steel shipping containers that are repurposed for use in indoor plant cultivation.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fusion Pharm Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fusion Pharm (FSPM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fusion Pharm (OTCEM: FSPM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fusion Pharm's (FSPM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fusion Pharm.

Q

What is the target price for Fusion Pharm (FSPM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fusion Pharm

Q

Current Stock Price for Fusion Pharm (FSPM)?

A

The stock price for Fusion Pharm (OTCEM: FSPM) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fusion Pharm (FSPM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fusion Pharm.

Q

When is Fusion Pharm (OTCEM:FSPM) reporting earnings?

A

Fusion Pharm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fusion Pharm (FSPM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fusion Pharm.

Q

What sector and industry does Fusion Pharm (FSPM) operate in?

A

Fusion Pharm is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.