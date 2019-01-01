QQQ
Range
9.44 - 9.76
Vol / Avg.
77.9K/75.5K
Div / Yield
0.27/2.82%
52 Wk
9.33 - 14.81
Mkt Cap
21.1B
Payout Ratio
28.49
Open
9.5
P/E
10.87
EPS
0.19
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Fresenius SE is a healthcare holding company based in Germany with four segments. The company owns a large stake in dialysis service provider and equipment manufacturer Fresenius Medical Care, which accounted for 49% of consolidated revenue in 2020. The Kabi segment (19% of revenue) manufactures intravenous drugs, nutrition products, infusion and transfusion therapies, and related pumps. At 26% of revenue, the Helios segment operates private hospitals in Germany, Spain, and Latin America. At 6% of revenue, Vamed provides a variety of services such as healthcare facility construction and operation management, including post-acute care rehabilitation.

Fresenius Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fresenius (FSNUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fresenius (OTCPK: FSNUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fresenius's (FSNUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fresenius.

Q

What is the target price for Fresenius (FSNUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fresenius

Q

Current Stock Price for Fresenius (FSNUY)?

A

The stock price for Fresenius (OTCPK: FSNUY) is $9.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fresenius (FSNUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2012.

Q

When is Fresenius (OTCPK:FSNUY) reporting earnings?

A

Fresenius does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fresenius (FSNUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fresenius.

Q

What sector and industry does Fresenius (FSNUY) operate in?

A

Fresenius is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.