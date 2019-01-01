|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fresenius (OTCPK: FSNUY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fresenius.
There is no analysis for Fresenius
The stock price for Fresenius (OTCPK: FSNUY) is $9.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2012.
Fresenius does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Fresenius.
Fresenius is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.