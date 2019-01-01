QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
FS Energy and Power Fund is a United States based non-traded business development company. The fund invests primarily in the debt and equity securities of private U.S. energy and power companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio composition comprise senior secured loans, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt and equity.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FS Energy and Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FS Energy and Power (FSEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FS Energy and Power (OTCPK: FSEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FS Energy and Power's (FSEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FS Energy and Power.

Q

What is the target price for FS Energy and Power (FSEN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FS Energy and Power

Q

Current Stock Price for FS Energy and Power (FSEN)?

A

The stock price for FS Energy and Power (OTCPK: FSEN) is $2.19 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FS Energy and Power (FSEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FS Energy and Power.

Q

When is FS Energy and Power (OTCPK:FSEN) reporting earnings?

A

FS Energy and Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FS Energy and Power (FSEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FS Energy and Power.

Q

What sector and industry does FS Energy and Power (FSEN) operate in?

A

FS Energy and Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.