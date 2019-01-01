QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Citizens National Bank is engaged in financial service sector. It offers individual as well as corporate banking solutions. Its activities include providing savings account, overdraft facility, loans and among others.

First Citizens Natl Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Citizens Natl Bank (FSDK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Citizens Natl Bank (OTCEM: FSDK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Citizens Natl Bank's (FSDK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Citizens Natl Bank.

Q

What is the target price for First Citizens Natl Bank (FSDK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Citizens Natl Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for First Citizens Natl Bank (FSDK)?

A

The stock price for First Citizens Natl Bank (OTCEM: FSDK) is $72.44 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 17:37:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Citizens Natl Bank (FSDK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is First Citizens Natl Bank (OTCEM:FSDK) reporting earnings?

A

First Citizens Natl Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Citizens Natl Bank (FSDK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Citizens Natl Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does First Citizens Natl Bank (FSDK) operate in?

A

First Citizens Natl Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.