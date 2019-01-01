QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 12:31PM
Fiera Capital Corp is a Canadian asset management company that offers traditional and alternative investment solutions. It provides investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The company offers institutional clients a complete range of traditional and alternative investment strategies through specialized and balanced mandates. Its geographical segments are Canada, United States, and Europe & other.

Fiera Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fiera Capital (FRRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fiera Capital (OTCPK: FRRPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fiera Capital's (FRRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fiera Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Fiera Capital (FRRPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fiera Capital (OTCPK: FRRPF) was reported by TD Securities on March 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting FRRPF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.31% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fiera Capital (FRRPF)?

A

The stock price for Fiera Capital (OTCPK: FRRPF) is $8.07 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:35:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fiera Capital (FRRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fiera Capital.

Q

When is Fiera Capital (OTCPK:FRRPF) reporting earnings?

A

Fiera Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fiera Capital (FRRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fiera Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Fiera Capital (FRRPF) operate in?

A

Fiera Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.