There is no Press for this Ticker
ForU Holdings Inc is operating in the health and wellness space. The Company offers solutions for better physical, nutritional and emotional health worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

ForU Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ForU Holdings (FORU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ForU Holdings (OTCEM: FORU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ForU Holdings's (FORU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ForU Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for ForU Holdings (FORU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ForU Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for ForU Holdings (FORU)?

A

The stock price for ForU Holdings (OTCEM: FORU) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 20:07:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ForU Holdings (FORU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ForU Holdings.

Q

When is ForU Holdings (OTCEM:FORU) reporting earnings?

A

ForU Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ForU Holdings (FORU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ForU Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ForU Holdings (FORU) operate in?

A

ForU Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.