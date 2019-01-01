|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ForU Holdings (OTCEM: FORU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ForU Holdings.
There is no analysis for ForU Holdings
The stock price for ForU Holdings (OTCEM: FORU) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 20:07:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ForU Holdings.
ForU Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ForU Holdings.
ForU Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.