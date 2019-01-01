QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/80.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
760M
Outstanding
Fineqia International Inc provides an online platform and associated services for the placement of debt instruments. It will allow individuals and financial institutions to discover and invest in high yield debt securities. The company's strategic focus is to provide a platform and associated services to support security issuances and manage the administration of debt securities such as minibonds.The firm in the UK, Malta and Canada has one reportable operating segment. Revenue is generated from Finder's fee and Consulting services.

Fineqia International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fineqia International (FNQQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fineqia International (OTCPK: FNQQF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fineqia International's (FNQQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fineqia International.

Q

What is the target price for Fineqia International (FNQQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fineqia International

Q

Current Stock Price for Fineqia International (FNQQF)?

A

The stock price for Fineqia International (OTCPK: FNQQF) is $0.007 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fineqia International (FNQQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fineqia International.

Q

When is Fineqia International (OTCPK:FNQQF) reporting earnings?

A

Fineqia International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fineqia International (FNQQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fineqia International.

Q

What sector and industry does Fineqia International (FNQQF) operate in?

A

Fineqia International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.