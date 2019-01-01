QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a nonbank financial services company. Its objective is to tear down barriers, lower costs, and increase the opportunities for homeownership and affordable rental housing for all Americans. The company operates in the secondary mortgage market by purchasing mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities, from mortgage market institutions, such as commercial banks, savings and loan associations, mortgage banking companies, securities dealers, and other investors. It has two business segments namely Single-Family and Multifamily. Most of the revenue is derived from the Single-Family segment.

Federal National Mortgage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Federal National Mortgage (FNMFO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Federal National Mortgage (OTCPK: FNMFO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Federal National Mortgage's (FNMFO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Federal National Mortgage.

Q

What is the target price for Federal National Mortgage (FNMFO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Federal National Mortgage

Q

Current Stock Price for Federal National Mortgage (FNMFO)?

A

The stock price for Federal National Mortgage (OTCPK: FNMFO) is $7500 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:43:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Federal National Mortgage (FNMFO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2008 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Federal National Mortgage (OTCPK:FNMFO) reporting earnings?

A

Federal National Mortgage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Federal National Mortgage (FNMFO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Federal National Mortgage.

Q

What sector and industry does Federal National Mortgage (FNMFO) operate in?

A

Federal National Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.