QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.89 - 1.36
Mkt Cap
48.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
53.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Flow Beverage Corp is a health and wellness-focused beverage company at the convergence of three important trends in the consumer-packaged goods industry including functional ingredients, sustainable packaging and supply chain and premium quality. It markets its premium alkaline spring water in Canada and the United States in original unflavoured and a range of organic flavors in various sizes.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Flow Beverage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flow Beverage (FLWBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flow Beverage (OTCQX: FLWBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flow Beverage's (FLWBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flow Beverage.

Q

What is the target price for Flow Beverage (FLWBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flow Beverage

Q

Current Stock Price for Flow Beverage (FLWBF)?

A

The stock price for Flow Beverage (OTCQX: FLWBF) is $0.9135 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flow Beverage (FLWBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flow Beverage.

Q

When is Flow Beverage (OTCQX:FLWBF) reporting earnings?

A

Flow Beverage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flow Beverage (FLWBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flow Beverage.

Q

What sector and industry does Flow Beverage (FLWBF) operate in?

A

Flow Beverage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.