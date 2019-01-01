|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FluroTech (OTCQB: FLURF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for FluroTech.
There is no analysis for FluroTech
The stock price for FluroTech (OTCQB: FLURF) is $0.051 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:54:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for FluroTech.
FluroTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for FluroTech.
FluroTech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.