FluroTech Ltd is a research and technology company developing detection methods that are high speed, sensitive, specific and easy-to-use. By combining its proprietary spectroscopy-based technology with laboratory robotics automation and cloud computing, FluroTech has created a unique solution addressing the current and future pandemics. Using technology that was first developed at the University of Calgary, the FluroTest SARS-CoV-2 test is designed to identify patients with active virus infection; this is not necessarily the case for most of the currently approved tests that are meant to identify patients with SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid.