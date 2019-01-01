QQQ
FluroTech Ltd is a research and technology company developing detection methods that are high speed, sensitive, specific and easy-to-use. By combining its proprietary spectroscopy-based technology with laboratory robotics automation and cloud computing, FluroTech has created a unique solution addressing the current and future pandemics. Using technology that was first developed at the University of Calgary, the FluroTest SARS-CoV-2 test is designed to identify patients with active virus infection; this is not necessarily the case for most of the currently approved tests that are meant to identify patients with SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid.

FluroTech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FluroTech (FLURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FluroTech (OTCQB: FLURF) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are FluroTech's (FLURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FluroTech.

Q

What is the target price for FluroTech (FLURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FluroTech

Q

Current Stock Price for FluroTech (FLURF)?

A

The stock price for FluroTech (OTCQB: FLURF) is $0.051 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:54:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FluroTech (FLURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FluroTech.

Q

When is FluroTech (OTCQB:FLURF) reporting earnings?

A

FluroTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FluroTech (FLURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FluroTech.

Q

What sector and industry does FluroTech (FLURF) operate in?

A

FluroTech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.