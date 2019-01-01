QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.58/2.54%
52 Wk
20.49 - 27.7
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
43.5
Open
-
P/E
17.66
EPS
35.08
Shares
81.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Fujitech is a Japan-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and installs elevators and escalators. The company has a global presence, with Japan, North America, South Asia, and East Asia being its largest markets. On the other hand, its manufacturing bases are spread worldwide, in locations including Japan, China, the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and India. The company also provides aftersale maintenance services such as real-time parts support, remote monitoring, and product modernization.

Fujitech Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fujitech Co (FJTCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fujitech Co (OTCPK: FJTCY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fujitech Co's (FJTCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fujitech Co.

Q

What is the target price for Fujitech Co (FJTCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fujitech Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Fujitech Co (FJTCY)?

A

The stock price for Fujitech Co (OTCPK: FJTCY) is $22.82 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 15:33:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fujitech Co (FJTCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fujitech Co.

Q

When is Fujitech Co (OTCPK:FJTCY) reporting earnings?

A

Fujitech Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fujitech Co (FJTCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fujitech Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Fujitech Co (FJTCY) operate in?

A

Fujitech Co is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.