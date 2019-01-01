Fujitech is a Japan-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and installs elevators and escalators. The company has a global presence, with Japan, North America, South Asia, and East Asia being its largest markets. On the other hand, its manufacturing bases are spread worldwide, in locations including Japan, China, the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and India. The company also provides aftersale maintenance services such as real-time parts support, remote monitoring, and product modernization.