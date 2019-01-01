|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fujitech Co (OTCPK: FJTCY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fujitech Co.
There is no analysis for Fujitech Co
The stock price for Fujitech Co (OTCPK: FJTCY) is $22.82 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 15:33:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fujitech Co.
Fujitech Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Fujitech Co.
Fujitech Co is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.