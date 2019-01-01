QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Creative Edge Nutrition Inc is nutritional supplement company focusing on active lifestyles. It is engaged in the development of nutraceuticals and supplements. The company offers a range of tablets, capsules, and powders as well as science based products in weight management, specific nutrition challenges, energy and fitness categories. It markets and sells its products under brand names such as Alpha drive, Aminoplex, Hemp plex, and Centro plex.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Creative Edge Nutrition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Creative Edge Nutrition (FITX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Creative Edge Nutrition (OTCEM: FITX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Creative Edge Nutrition's (FITX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Creative Edge Nutrition.

Q

What is the target price for Creative Edge Nutrition (FITX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Creative Edge Nutrition

Q

Current Stock Price for Creative Edge Nutrition (FITX)?

A

The stock price for Creative Edge Nutrition (OTCEM: FITX) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:55:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Creative Edge Nutrition (FITX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Creative Edge Nutrition.

Q

When is Creative Edge Nutrition (OTCEM:FITX) reporting earnings?

A

Creative Edge Nutrition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Creative Edge Nutrition (FITX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Creative Edge Nutrition.

Q

What sector and industry does Creative Edge Nutrition (FITX) operate in?

A

Creative Edge Nutrition is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.